WATCH LIVE | Motions of no confidence in Cyril Ramaphosa, his Cabinet take place in National Assembly | News24

The National Assembly will debate a movement of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet on Wednesday.

The movement was introduced by the DA. The debate is scheduled to happen in the course of the National Assembly’s hybrid plenary within the Good Hope Chamber.

READ MORE | Motions of no confidence in Ramaphosa, Cabinet to be heard on Wednesday afternoon

The National Assembly was imagined to debate motions of no confidence in each Ramaphosa and his Cabinet, however the African Transformation Movement (ATM) is not taking part within the movement of no confidence in Ramaphosa, which it introduced.

The ATM first lodged the movement with the workplace of the Speaker in early 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic and a protracted court docket battle over whether or not it needs to be voted on by secret poll have delayed it.

Watch the proceedings stay.