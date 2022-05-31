WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes after defence’s bid to remove Netflix from courtroom | News24
The trial into the homicide of former Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is predicted to renew within the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
On Monday, defence advocate Malesela Teffo requested to eject fashionable documentary maker Netflix from the courtroom.
Teffo first claimed that Netflix was not a media home and was purely at court docket to show a revenue.
He added that the manufacturing home was not in court docket to tell the general public.
Teffo represents 4 of the 5 males accused of killing Meyiwa.
Meyiwa was shot useless whereas visiting singer Kelly Khumalo – the mom of his baby – in October 2014.
