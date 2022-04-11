WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial starts | News24

Almost eight years after the homicide of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, the trial of the 5 males charged with killing him is predicted to get beneath means within the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Meyiwa was gunned down on the dwelling of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in 2014.

He was one in all seven adults within the dwelling when gunmen allegedly entered the home and tried to rob everybody. Meyiwa was the one one who was shot.

Watch the proceedings reside.

