Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to finally kick off after several delays | News24

Photo of The Wall The Wall33 seconds ago
0 1 minute read



The trial of 5 males accused of the homicide of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is predicted to start within the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday, after a number of delays.

READ | Senzo Meyiwa murder: Family desperate for closure as case gets postponed again

The matter had been postponed to present the defence attorneys extra time to seek the advice of with their shoppers.

Meyiwa’s sisters say they’re desperately in search of closure after his loss of life.

*Stream courtesy of the SABC.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.

We dwell in a world the place information and fiction get blurred

In instances of uncertainty you want journalism you’ll be able to
belief. For solely R75 monthly, you could have entry to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
high opinions and a variety of options. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later at present.



Source link

Photo of The Wall The Wall33 seconds ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button