Watch Live: Uyghur Groups Protest Genocide Games at White House

The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile, which represents the inhabitants of the occupied area, organized a protest and memorial observance on Saturday for the victims of China’s ongoing genocide within the area.

The government-in-exile, together with the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement hosted the occasion, which commemorated the twenty fifth anniversary of the communist bloodbath of peaceable protesters within the northwest Turkistani metropolis of Ghulja in 1997. China administers East Turkistan because the “Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region,” dwelling to the overwhelming majority of the nation’s Uyghur inhabitants and several other different Muslim-majority communities. The government-in-exile asserts that, like Tibet, East Turkistan is an occupied separate nation with a definite inhabitants, tradition, and historical past from the Han-dominated authorities of China.

Under dictator Xi Jinping, China has enacted insurance policies towards the Uyghur populations that human rights teams and several other nations, together with the United States, have deemed a genocide. Since not less than 2017, the Communist Party has been imprisoning Uyghurs and different Muslims in an intensive focus camp system, limiting the inhabitants by forcibly sterilizing 1000’s of girls, enslaving 1000’s of males, and indoctrinating kids into communism and denying them Uyghur language schooling and fundamental data of their households’ religions.

Repression of the Uyghur inhabitants, nevertheless, has gone on many years.

“On February 5, 1997, thousands of Uyghur, Kazakh, and other Turkic peoples of East Turkistan, unable to bear China’s decades-long oppression, took to the streets of Ghulja to peacefully demand freedom and independence for our country and its people,” organizers of the occasion defined. “Chinese security forces brutally crushed the demonstrations, leaving at least a hundred dead and thousands arrested.”

The anniversary of the bloodbath happens because the world rewards the Communist Party with internet hosting duties for the 2022 Winter Olympics, an act which human rights activists and allies have denounced as grotesque given the conduct of the Chinese authorities. The occasion served as each a protest of the Olympics – which East Turkistani leaders have known as to boycott – and a memorial for these killed and disappeared in Ghulja.

This livestream will start when the occasion, scheduled for 11:30 am Eastern, begins.