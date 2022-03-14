WATCH LIVE: WA Health Minister to provide COVID-19 update

West Australian Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson is because of maintain a press convention after the state recorded 4037 new COVID-19 instances, with the variety of individuals in intensive care dropping to only one.

WA Health figures to 8pm on Sunday revealed there have been 109 individuals with COVID-19 in hospital, with 25,775 energetic instances within the state.

The majority of instances are within the Perth metropolitan space – 22,527 energetic, with 3466 new instances recorded in a single day – however extra are bobbing up within the South West, which had the second-highest variety of energetic instances at 653 after recording 90 new instances in a single day.

Self-reported speedy antigen assessments made up greater than half of the brand new instances, with 2164 recorded, whereas there have been 1873 instances confirmed through PCR assessments from a complete of 9308 assessments carried out on Sunday.