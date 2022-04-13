WATCH LIVE: WA Premier Mark McGowan to provide COVID update

Premier Mark McGowan will present a COVID-19 replace after Western Australia recorded 7426 new instances in a single day.

There at the moment are 215 individuals in hospital and 4 are in intensive care, with 39,591 energetic instances throughout the state.

Wednesday’s figures additionally embody two historic deaths recorded on April 4; a person in his 90s and one other in his 30s.

McGowan’s COVID replace comes because the state prepares to elevate capability limits for venues from Thursday.