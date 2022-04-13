WATCH LIVE: WA Premier Mark McGowan to provide COVID update
Premier Mark McGowan will present a COVID-19 replace after Western Australia recorded 7426 new instances in a single day.
There at the moment are 215 individuals in hospital and 4 are in intensive care, with 39,591 energetic instances throughout the state.
Wednesday’s figures additionally embody two historic deaths recorded on April 4; a person in his 90s and one other in his 30s.
McGowan’s COVID replace comes because the state prepares to elevate capability limits for venues from Thursday.
More than 8.5 million speedy antigen assessments have been given out because the launch of the WA Free RAT Program.
RATs at the moment are the popular technique for testing in the neighborhood, with greater than 8.5 million free assessments accessed since February.
