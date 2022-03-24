WATCH LIVE: WA Premier to hold press conference after state records 8616 new COVID cases

“The government has either, by good planning, good luck or a combination of the two, has managed to keep COVID out until a very mild strain has arrived in force,” he stated. Loading “It means that whilst the infection rate in WA will be high, the death rate should be low. “There’s a lot of people who are not testing anymore because they don’t necessarily want to be quarantined so the infection rate is probably significantly higher.” With the state’s degree two restrictions on account of be reviewed within the coming days, Dr Thomas supported a movement for the state authorities to disclose when it anticipated to revoke its emergency powers.

“How do we get a level of certainty and a level of timeframe that allows the community, but more importantly, the business community to have longer-term confidence?” he stated. Labor MLC Alannah MacTiernan stated she was stunned the difficulty of when the state’s emergency declaration legal guidelines would finish was being raised on the peak of the pandemic thus far. “We have today the highest rate of infection we have ever recorded, we have the highest rate of hospitalisation and we have the highest rate of death,” she stated. Flu’s return looms As WA climbs to its peak in COVID-19 instances, influenza has returned to the state after a close to two-year hiatus.

WA Health Communicable Disease Control Directorate consultant Byron Minas instructed a discussion board on Wednesday that the flu had been "virtually non-existent" in WA because the border closed in April 2020.
However, instances had been starting to trickle in from abroad.
"Since that border has opened, we've since had two cases notified this month, both overseas acquired, so we're already starting to see cases being diagnosed and notified in WA," he stated.
"It's very likely we will start to see our influenza cases return again in this year's season."