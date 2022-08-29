Watch: ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ guy meets Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after India’s thrilling win vs Pakistan – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Fans play an enormous half within the rivalry between India and Pakistan. There are plenty of passionate followers who can burst into large celebration after their favorite staff’s victory and shed tears after its defeat. In the period of social media, followers’ response is a trending subject amongst web customers.

Remember Momin Saqib? He turned widespread for his hilarious response to Pakistan’s thumping loss in opposition to India within the 2019 World Cup. He created a lot buzz along with his iconic “maaro mujhe maaro” rant at the moment.

Saqib is a devoted Pakistani fan who tries to attend each match of his nation. Yesterday, he was current on the Dubai International Stadium to witness Pakistan’s Asia Cup conflict in opposition to India. Both groups performed considerably effectively however Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja’s heroic batting performances secured an in depth 5-wicket victory for India.

After the match was over, Saqib indulged in a brief dialog with Virat Kohli. He uploaded a clip of that encounter on Instagram.

In the clip, Kohli will be seen popping out of the dressing room and shaking fingers with Saqib. Both of them shared fun whereas the fan congratulated the Indian cricketer for his notable batting efficiency.

Kohli who has been struggling to search out his fascinating type for a very long time reminded of his class throughout his essential 35-run knock. Referring to that, Saqib wrote within the caption, “A great sportsman and a humble personality. Good to see you back in form.” Saqib appeared fairly hopeful that India will once more meet Pakistan within the remaining and stated, See you within the finals InshAllah.”

Since being shared, the Instagram reel has obtained over 2 million views and has garnered greater than 3 lakh likes to this point. The bonding between the 2 has earned a lot appreciation from the viewers. A person famous, “Virat is a humble person,” whereas one other one stated, “This is called sportsmanship.” An individual marked, “This Video Heartwarming.”

Saqib additionally met the primary man behind India’s triumph, Hardik Pandya. He shared the footage of their assembly on his Instagram deal with too. The caption of the submit reads, “Good neck-to-neck game. Despite being young and with raw talent, our bowlers did an amazing job. But you batted well to take the match away from us.”

The submit noticed a particular point out of Pandya’s six within the final over which put the ultimate nail in Pakistan’s coffin. The submit has additionally gathered greater than 2 lakh likes.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.