Watch: Mad Celebrations Break Out In RCB Camp As They Qualify For Playoffs After Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s hopes of reaching the IPL 2022 playoffs rested on Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals on the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Ahead of the crunch conflict, RCB had even modified to their profile pics on social media to assist the Mumbai Indians. Stars like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis publicly backed MI and hoped that Rohit Sharma’s facet would do them an enormous favour. Come Saturday and MI did simply that. They received the higher of Delhi Capitals to ship the latter crashing out of the event, paving the trail for RCB to succeed in the playoffs as a substitute.

Following MI’s win, loopy celebrations broke out within the RCB camp. All the gamers and assist workers collectively watched the whole MI vs DC IPL 2022 encounter at their resort. The likes of Virat Kohli cheered on each wicket that MI took and each boundary that they hit.

The total video made for an excellent viewing with RCB sharing it on their social media handles. The pleasure was clear to see on every face within the RCB camp.

Watch the video right here:

RCB certified for the playoffs for the third consecutive 12 months. We convey to you uncooked feelings, absolute pleasure and post-match celebrations, because the workforce watched #MIvDC. This is how a lot it meant to the boys final night time.@kreditbee#PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #RCB pic.twitter.com/5lCbEky8Xy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 22, 2022

“It was very nice to see that everyone was down here for the start of the game. So, we all watched it together. We were shouting for every wicket that MI got and then when they were chasing, every boundary. Just the celebrations towards the end was just awesome to be a part of,” RCB captain Faf du Plessis stated within the video.

MI’s win over DC meant that RCB joined Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants within the playoffs.

DC ended fifth within the IPL factors desk with 14 factors, two factors behind fourth-placed RCB.