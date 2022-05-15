WATCH | Magda Wierzycka, South Africa’s wealthiest woman: ‘This is a country worth fighting for’ | News24

“This is a country worth fighting for,” billionaire Magda Wierzycka instructed an viewers on the Franschhoek Literary Festival on Sunday the place she mentioned her new autobiography with radio character, Bruce Whitfield.

“The challenge is to come up with constructive ideas to change it. I don’t want to give up on South Africa. I’ve travelled all over the world and South Africa is the most beautiful,” she mentioned.

Wierzycka spoke to Whitfield about leaving Poland.

She recalled how her dad and mom had hatched a plan to get them in a foreign country. They left Vienna the place the refugee camp was and the household reunited for the primary time at a McDonald’s.

“My first experience with McDonald’s,” Magda mentioned.

They went on to debate a variety of subjects together with sexual harassment, the ability of being underestimated, Mzi Khumalo and the Gupta leaks.

