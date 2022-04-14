Watch: Make Refreshing Aam Panna With This Recipe And Store For 1 Year

Summer is right here and the rise in temperature requires soul soothing coolers. The season brings alongside an intensive vary of flavourful coolers that make summer time a bit extra bearable for us. And once we say cooler, aam panna is without doubt one of the first drinks that come to our thoughts. Made with uncooked mango and a few desi spices, aam panna has a really comforting, earthy observe to it that immediately tug at heartstrings. Besides, its tremendous mild, soothing and hydrating too. Thanks to the uncooked mango, this drink consists of good quantity of vitamin A, E, beta carotene and helps stop dehydration by replenishing the reserves of sodium chloride within the physique. This additional helps keep the physique’s water steadiness and retains a number of seasonal illnesses at bay. What if we are saying we’ve got a tremendous recipe that may provide help to benefit from the cooling drink all year long? You learn that proper.

Stock up this scrumptious Aam Panna for upto one 12 months.

Food Vlogger Parul shared a fast and simple aam panna recipe that won’t solely provide help to put together this summer time cooler with none fuss, but in addition provide help to retailer it for lengthy. She took to her YouTube Channel ‘Cook With Parul’ to share this superb recipe of summer special aam panna. Without additional ado, let’s check out the recipe.

How To Make Aam Panna And Store For One Year:

Cut the stem a part of the mangoes and steam in idli steamer till they flip smooth. Deskin and deseed the mangoes and mash the pulp. Now retailer it in fridge and use everytime you want. Now, to make the sherbet, take the pulp in a grider, add roasted cumin powder, black salt, salt and elaichi powder. Churn every little thing collectively to organize a clean paste. Add pudina to this paste and churn once more. Now, put together a sugar syrup with white mishri and add the aam panna paste to it. Mix every little thing collectively and boil till you get the thick syrup consistency. Add lemon juice to it and provides a stir.

How To Store Aam Panna:

Let the aam panna focus settle down. Take a clear and clear glass container and fill it with the focus. Close the lid and make it hermetic.

How To Serve Aam Panna:

Take a glass and squeeze lemon and pink chilli powder on the rim (of the glass).

Add some ice cubes and the focus.

Add water to it and stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge and pudina leaves and serve.

Watch the detailed recipe of aam panna (and easy methods to retailer) right here:

Much simple, proper? Now that you’ve the aam panna recipe helpful, what are you ready for? Prepare the drink right this moment and profit from your hot summer days.

