WATCH | Mangaung’s acting city manager forcefully removed from office | News24

Mangaung’s appearing metropolis supervisor was forcefully faraway from workplace.

A recorded video exhibits Mzigusi Nkungwana being compelled to depart the constructing.

Nkungwana’s contract led to March.

Mzingisi Nkungwana, who was appointed as appearing metropolis supervisor of Mangaung, was forcefully faraway from his workplace.

A video of Nkungwana being forcefully eliminated circulated on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, the metro police chief, Israel Kgamanyane, is seen pushing Nkungwana and attempting to drive him out of the workplace.

Kgamanyane will also be heard saying: “I am just assisting you to go out.”

He then known as safety guards to help, however the guards didn’t intervene. Nkungwana pushed his solution to the workplace and sat on the sofa, asking for his “pump”.

When he left the workplace, he mentioned he was going to the police station.

Before the incident, the mayor of Mangaung, Mxolisi Siyonzana, wrote to Kgamanyane to get Nkungwana to “comply with the contents of the letter written to him on the 14 April 2022”.

In that letter, Nkungwana was advised to “return the assets belonging of the municipality that was given to you when you occupied as the directorate social services and the acting city manager.

“You are additional known as upon to desist from holding your self out because the appearing metropolis supervisor and making an attempt [to] render any companies in an try [to] carry out the obligations of the workplace of the town supervisor.

“It is important to note that the MEC of Cogta [Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs] did not give concurrence to extend your employment contract beyond 31 March 2022.

“Based on this, you might be suggested that you’re not allowed to report for responsibility, and you might be then suggested to return all of the instruments of commerce of the Mangaung metro municipality.”

The municipality’s spokesperson, Qondile Khedama, told News24 that Nkungwana’s contract came to an end at the end of March, and he was requested to vacate office.

But, despite the mayor telling him that his contract had lapsed, Nkungwana still wanted to occupy the office.

On Nkungwana opening a case, Khedama said:

If he feels strongly that he has been treated badly, then it is within his right to approach the authorities.

Khedama said that, from Thursday, the new acting city manager, Tebogo Motlashuping, “will briefly take over the administration of Mangaung metro”.

He said Motlashupi had been seconded from the national Cogta department. “This comes following a current resolution by Cabinet to position Mangaung beneath full nationwide administration.”

He said Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had “laid out the phrases of reference that may information nationwide authorities’s intervention in its efforts to get Mangaung again on monitor”.

According to Sunday World, Nkungwana had opened a case of assault against Kgamanyane.

He reportedly said he would not be bullied and let anyone interfere with his duties. He believed he was being targeted for “cleansing up the mess that’s Mangaung”.

“I used to be by no means appointed by the mayor, however by the council. The municipality should act decisively in opposition to Israel [Kgamanyane] and the mayor,” he advised the publication.

