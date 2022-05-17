WATCH: Maple Leafs Fans Fight Each Other After Game 7 Loss

As the Tampa Bay Lightning knocked the Toronto Maple Leafs out of hockey’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, Leafs followers turned on one another to vent their frustrations.

After the Lightning rolled the Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday evening, Leafs followers didn’t appear to understand how to deal with the loss and several other fistfights broke out within the stadium.

Video of one of many tussles exhibits a shirtless fan desperately attempting to keep away from blows from a fellow fan, although none appear to attach — not less than within the video.

But as the primary two circle one another, a number of different followers began flailing about forcing a police officer to intervene to interrupt all of it up.

Leafs followers are turning on one another… pic.twitter.com/rm7RFcNqhE — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) May 15, 2022

The loss for the Leafs places them out of Stanley Cup rivalry, as soon as once more. But it isn’t something new. They haven’t gained a collection since 2004.

As the New York Post added, the Leafs have crumpled for years each time they arrive anyplace close to a collection.

“The Maple Leafs have 10 straight losses when facing a chance to close out a series. The list includes blowing a 3-1 series lead on the Canadiens in 2021 but started with memorably blowing a three-goal lead in the final nine minutes of a Game 7 against the Bruins in 2013,” the paper wrote.

Evidently, the followers can really feel the frustration.

