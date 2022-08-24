WATCH | Memorial for slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran on anniversary of her death | News24

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and several other different civil society organisations will host a memorial rally for slain Gauteng well being division whistleblower Babita Deokaran one yr after her demise.

The basis pays homage to Deokaran, who was gunned down outdoors her residence in Winchester Hills shortly after dropping her daughter at college on 23 August 2021.

Acting National Treasury head Ismail Momoniat, head of the Special Investigating Unit Andy Mothibi, Prasa whistleblower Martha Ngoye and a member of the Deokaran household are additionally anticipated to pay tribute.

A brief candlelight vigil can be anticipated to happen after the memorial.

Special report | Why Babita Deokaran was murdered: read the investigative series

On Tuesday morning, Deokaran’s household laid wreaths outdoors the gate of what was as soon as her residence.

A News24 investigation revealed that three weeks earlier than she was killed, Deokaran flagged R850 million in “possibly fraudulent” funds out of Tembisa Hospital. The investigation additionally confirmed that Deokaran’s issues about her security weren’t taken critically by the division’s chief monetary officer.