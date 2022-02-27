Watch | Minister’s spirited message inside plane: “Every Indian from Ukraine…”

A particular Air India flight – that introduced again 250 Indians after they have been capable of depart the war-hit Ukraine – reached Delhi within the early hours of Sunday. Shortly after the flight arrived on the India Gandhi International Airport at 2:45 am, a heat welcome awaited the passengers as Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia gave them roses. A video of the minister interacting with the passengers contained in the aircraft exhibits the 51-year-old chief giving them a spirted message.

He assured that “every Indian in Ukraine will be brought back safely”. “Please pass this message to all your friends and all your colleagues that we are with them and we will guarantee their safe passage back (home). Prime Minister Modi is in touch with the Ukrainian President.. the conversations are on to ensure that everyone is brought home safely,” he says in a video.

“Conversations are also on with the Russian government. I assure you… ek ek nagrik ko wapas lakar hi hum chain ki saans lenge ( We will take a sigh of relief only after bringing back every citizen). We welcome you.. I also thank the Air India crew,” he says because the passengers break into an applause.

#WATCH| Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia interacting with Indian nationals who arrived at Delhi airport from Ukraine through Bucharest “PM Modi is in touch with Ukrainian President, conservations are on to ensure that everyone is brought home safely,” says Scindia pic.twitter.com/pfhH3kh4Z6 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

The nationwide provider additionally shared images of the Union minister and minister of state for exterior affairs V Muraleedharan receiving the evacuees on the airport.

Ukraine is in the midst of an enormous disaster after Russia launched a full-blown invasion on Thursday, resulting in fixed firing and the lack of lives of a whole lot of individuals. In the wake of the disaster, Ukraine closed its airspace for civil plane operations, as a consequence of which the evacuation flights are working out of Bucharest and Budapest.

The first evacuation from Romania carried 219 nationals from Ukraine. It arrived on the Mumbai airport on Saturday night.

The authorities officers are helping Indian nationals on the Ukraine-Hungary border, to achieve Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, through street. From there, they’re being introduced again on Air India flights.

As the scenario is escalating in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed India’s deep concern for the protection and safety of Indian residents, together with college students, current in Ukraine.

During the telephone name, he additionally sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian residents.