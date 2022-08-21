WATCH | MisuZulu kaZwelithini’s crowning ceremony as Zulu king | News24

MisuZulu kaZwelithini’s conventional crowning ceremony as Zulu king is anticipated to happen in Nongoma on Saturday. The conventional coronation is a ceremony of passage for him to take over the reins absolutely.

MisuZulu will undergo the Ukungena Esibayeni (getting into the kraal) ceremony to be topped king. On Thursday, he led a royal hunt for a lion and will put on the lion’s pores and skin throughout the ceremony.

But the coronation is on the centre of controversy.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal granted Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu depart to attraction a call by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, which dismissed her declare that her late husband’s will was solid.

The will nominated the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s third spouse, the late Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, because the regent. Mantfombi then nominated her son, MisuZulu, because the successor to the throne.

At the identical time, a few of Zwelithini’s different kids have additionally claimed the throne.

Watch the proceedings reside.