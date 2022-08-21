WATCH | MisuZulu kaZwelithini’s crowning ceremony as Zulu king | News24
MisuZulu kaZwelithini’s conventional crowning ceremony as Zulu king is anticipated to happen in Nongoma on Saturday. The conventional coronation is a ceremony of passage for him to take over the reins absolutely.
MisuZulu will undergo the Ukungena Esibayeni (getting into the kraal) ceremony to be topped king. On Thursday, he led a royal hunt for a lion and will put on the lion’s pores and skin throughout the ceremony.
But the coronation is on the centre of controversy.
On Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal granted Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu depart to attraction a call by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, which dismissed her declare that her late husband’s will was solid.
The will nominated the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s third spouse, the late Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, because the regent. Mantfombi then nominated her son, MisuZulu, because the successor to the throne.
At the identical time, a few of Zwelithini’s different kids have additionally claimed the throne.
Watch the proceedings reside.
We reside in a world the place details and fiction get blurred
In instances of uncertainty you want journalism you may belief. For 14 free days, you may have entry to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, high opinions and a variety of options. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later at the moment. Thereafter you’ll be billed R75 per thirty days. You can cancel anytime and in case you cancel inside 14 days you will not be billed.