Watch: Mitchell Santner grabs stunner to dismiss Sanju Samson in RR vs CSK IPL 2022 clash – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

We have already watched plenty of sensible fielding efforts on this season of the Indian Premier League. On Friday, one other such effort was seen when Chennai Super Kings spinner Mitchell Santner caught and bowled Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. The stunner from Santner ended the RR skipper’s innings at simply 15.

Chasing 151, Rajasthan Royals acquired an early blow with the dismissal of an in-form Jos Buttler. After Moen Ali received Buttler out, Samson joined palms with Yashasvi Jaiswal to steer the innings. Though Jaiswal was trying assured whereas taking part in his strokes, Samson was discovering it onerous to attach the ball together with his willow.

Watch the clip here.

It was within the ninth over of Rajasthan’s innings when Santner was introduced by MS Dhoni to bowl his second over. Following a few dots, the RR skipper was on the lookout for a breakthrough. Santner delivered a full-length ball and Samson tried to strike it down the bottom. But the spinner confirmed good athleticism to take the catch.

He stretched his palms and reached the ball, greedy it firmly. Along with the gang in Brabourne, Samson additionally received shocked after watching Santner’s splendid effort. He needed to depart the observe, after 15 off 20 deliveries.

While Chennai Super Kings had already been eradicated from the cash-rich league, Rajasthan Royals had nearly certified for the playoffs earlier than the match.

Batting first, Chennai posted 150 runs, driving on Moeen Ali’s large knock of 93 runs in 57 deliveries. Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy from the Rajasthan aspect received a few wickets every.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals suffered some early losses. But Jaiswal caught to the crease and led the chase fairly composedly. Later, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin performed an explosive knock of 40 going through simply 23 deliveries to take his aspect residence.

He was additionally awarded the Player of the Match for his knock. Rajasthan Royals clinched the victory by 5 wickets and concluded their group league marketing campaign with 18 factors. They beat Lucknow Super Giants on the idea of internet run fee to say the second spot on the factors tally. The Sanju Samson-led aspect will sq. off towards Gujarat Titans within the qualifier stage.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.