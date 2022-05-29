WATCH | Mnqasela suspension: ‘I will not be found guilty because I know my innocence’ | News24

Masizole Mnqasela stated he was “not guilty” of any wrongdoing.

He was suspended by the DA on Saturday, pending an inside investigation.

The Hawks are investigating a case of fraud in opposition to Mnqasela.

The speaker of the Western Cape legislature, Masizole Mnqasela, is adamant that he’s not responsible after being suspended from all celebration actions by the DA on Saturday.

A visibly emotional Mnqasela briefed the media on Sunday.

Following his suspension, pending the finalisation of an investigation, he stated he would abide by the principles of the celebration pertaining to his suspension.

“I am not aware of who the whistleblowers are, but their rights must be protected. The rights of the alleged whistleblowers must be protected as well as the rights of the accused, myself in this case, must be equally protected and nobody should interfere with the whistleblowers,” stated Mnqasela.

“I am not a criminal. I am an alleged perpetrator. Thieves might look like me, but I am not one of them. I grew up very poor, but my parents taught me one thing and that is you must not steal, and I will not start at this age.”

Mnqasela stated the allegations had taken a toll on his household.

“You can do anything to me, but don’t touch my family. Politics can be politics, but it must not get to a point where it becomes personal,” he stated.

Asked whether or not his household had been threatened, Mnqasela stated: “What do you do, as a child, when you go outside, and your father is labelled a thief? It will never be easy.

“I’ll respect the celebration’s processes and topic myself to any processes inside our structure. Whether there are 20 bins or a million bins of proof in opposition to me, I’m a politician, I do know precisely what I’m coping with right here and I’ll cooperate.”

Asked whether he had been approached by the Hawks, Mnqasela said: “No.”

He then added: “I cannot be discovered responsible as a result of I do know my innocence.”

Mnqasela last week defied party instructions, refusing to step down following allegations of fraud and corruption.

The DA subsequently handed over documents to the Hawks for investigation after whistleblowers provided the party with details of alleged fraudulent claims linked to Mnqasela.

The Hawks’ spokesperson, Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, said a case of fraud was being investigated.

