Watch: Mohammad Rizwan Takes A Screamer For Sussex vs New Zealand In Tour Match | Cricket News

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is having fun with a profitable stint within the English County Championship with Sussex. Rizwan, who made his Sussex debut alongside veteran India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara, made headlines after taking a shocking catch through the ongoing tour match between Sussex and New Zealand. On the second supply of the 54th over of the Kiwi’s innings, Delray Rawlins bowled a barely fuller supply to Hamish Rutherford, who got here down the monitor and tried to smash it over long-off for a six.

However, Rutherford mistimed it and Rizwan, who was deployed at mid-off, ran again almost all the best way to long-off and took a shocking diving catch.

“WHAT. A. CATCH. Is there anything @iMRizwanPak can’t do?” the video was shared by Sussex on their official Twitter deal with.

It is to be famous that Rizwan was not part of Sussex’s taking part in XI and got here in as an alternative fielder.

After the primary day was washed out as a consequence of rain, the guests received the toss and elected to bat in opposition to the hosts on the Hove.

Tom Latham and Will Young scored fifties earlier than each of them retired on scores of 65 and 55, respectively.

Michael Bracewell (51) and Tom Blundell (51) additionally scored fifties earlier than additionally deciding to retire.

Rutherford (31), Colin de Grandhomme (26), Rachin Ravindra (21) and Kyle Jamieson (26) additionally performed necessary cameos to take the guests throughout the 300-run mark.

The New Zealand declared their innings at 342 for 3 on the stroke of stumps.

The Kiwis are in England to play three Tests in opposition to the Three Lions, beginning with the primary Test on June 2.

After the conclusion of the continuing tour match, the New Zealand may also play a four-day follow match in opposition to the First-Class Counties XI from May 26-29 at Chelmsford.