WATCH | Mourners gather in Klawer to bid farewell to Jerobiojin van Wyk | News24

Family and buddies paid their final respects to Jerobiojin van Wyk on the Klawer Community Centre on Saturday morning.

The 13-year-old’s stays had been present in a sewage pipe on the property of 56-year-old Daniel Smit earlier this month.

Family spokesperson Mathilda Bains mentioned the household nonetheless has many questions.

Smit has since been charged with homicide, kidnapping, assault with intent to trigger grievous bodily hurt, and defeating the ends of justice. He will seem in court docket once more in April.

Large portraits of the teenager had been positioned on stage, together with 13 candles and flowers with the phrases “Rus Sag, Kind” (relaxation mushy, youngster) printed on them.

Friends and household wore T-shirts and face masks with an image of his face printed on them.

Jerobiojin’s devastated mom, Triesa van Wyk, sobbed whereas holding a pink face material and was comforted by household as his small casket made its method into the corridor accompanied by a marching band.

Only just a few human stays that had been present in Smits’ drain had been buried on Saturday.

DNA evaluation was performed on the stays, a lung, ear and pores and skin. Last week, checks confirmed the stays belonged to the teenager.

Principal John Cloete of Nieuwoudt Primary School, the place the teenager was a Grade 4 pupil, instructed mourners he understood it was the correct of each youngster in Klawer to be saved protected.

“As principal, I have respect for our children and we must support our children. Our community must heal from this tragedy,” he mentioned.

Community chief Billy Claassen mentioned the group of Klawer was shocked to its core.

“Jerobiojin was a child, a gifted friend, a school child from our community, he was a child and he was taken away from us all so cruelly. It makes me heart sore for our children. To lose someone who you love so much is hard for the family,” he added.

Family spokesperson Mathilda Bains mentioned the household nonetheless had many questions.

“The mother [Triesa] said she still wants answers why this happened to her child, it is hard for her to come to terms that today a part of her child is in the grave. She is not satisfied,” she added.

