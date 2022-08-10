Watch: MS Dhoni’s gesture to fans at Ranchi airport wins hearts – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has earned an enormous fanbase not just for his immense contribution to Indian cricket but additionally for his cool and calm mindset. He has received hearts numerous instances along with his humble gesture to his followers and followers. This time, Captain Cool has been noticed on the Ranchi Airport. Though he likes to maintain himself aloof from the social media limelight, his followers keenly anticipate the information of his actions. The latest clip of his temporary look has additionally gone viral very quickly and has created a lot buzz throughout social media. However, the explanation for his go to to his hometown remains to be unknown.

The 38-second-long video has been shared by a fan web page of MS Dhoni on its Twitter deal with. In the video, the Indian legend will be seen arriving on the airport decked up in a blue t-shirt and black denim with safety personnel surrounding him. He makes his manner out of the airport whereas speaking casually with one of many safety people. At the exit gate, MS Dhoni is seen taking his time to work together with the followers and the airport officers. He shakes fingers with all of them smilingly earlier than the video ends.

His humble behaviour didn’t go unnoticed by the Thala followers. Since being uploaded, the clip has acquired greater than 8,000 views on Twitter and as many as 1,800 customers have preferred it. Though there isn’t a note-worthy response within the remark part, the followers have shared the clip on completely different social media platforms.

Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings skipper’s reluctant cameo on Rishabh Pant’s social media dwell led to a lot noise. However, he did nothing however simply waved his fingers on the digital camera. Now, the India nice is much away from cricket and spending extra time along with his household. In an Instagram submit shared by his partner, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, he was seen celebrating his forty first birthday within the UK. He additionally visited London to look at Wimbledon 2022.

