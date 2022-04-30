WATCH | Mudslide in Simon’s Town leads to road closures, traffic diverted | News24

Traffic has been diverted in Simon’s Town, Cape Town after a mudslide in Red Hill Road.

City of Cape Town site visitors companies spokesperson Kevin Jacobs mentioned the reason for the mudslide was unknown.

However, officers grew to become conscious of it early on Saturday morning.

Roads have been closed between Main Road and Blue Waters Close.

Traffic is being diverted through Colorado Road and Dido Valley.

Four site visitors officers are on the scene. “The City’s roads department is attending to the incident,” Jacobs mentioned.

He added that there wasn’t any main site visitors congestion within the space.

“Once the mudslide has cleared, the road will then be reopened. We are advising motorists to be please practise patience and be careful while travelling.

It’s unclear when the roads will reopen.

