WATCH | Ndavi Nokeri crowned Miss South Africa 2022 | Channel

EVENT: Miss South Africa Pageant 2022

Ndavi Nokeri from Limpopo was topped Miss South Africa 2022 on Saturday evening at a glittering pageant finale which was held on the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

“For a girl from Gabaza to be seen, embraced and chosen to represent her country is a groundbreaking moment. A moment that reaffirms that our dreams are valid, regardless of where we come from,” the 23-year-old mentioned.

Nokeri obtained her BCom Investment Management qualification from the University of Pretoria and was working as a advisor for an asset administration agency in Cape Town on the time of her crowning.

As the brand new Miss South Africa, Nokeri obtained R1 million in money in a prize and sponsorship package deal totalling greater than R3-million together with using a serviced condo on the lavish Ellipse Waterfall – developed by Tricolt and Attacq – for the 12 months of her reign. She may also get to drive a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan.

The runner-up was Ayanda Thabethe from Pietermaritzburg in KZN who obtained a R150 000 money prize.

Nokeri, who additionally gained the People’s Choice award, will characterize South Africa on the world’s three most prestigious pageants – Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational.

During the pageant it was introduced that, following the latest announcement by Miss Universe to vary its guidelines to permit moms and married girls to compete within the pageant, Miss South Africa may also change its guidelines to permit this.