WATCH | One arrest made in connection with KwaZulu-Natal Vodacom store robbery | News24

One arrest has been made in reference to a theft at a Vodacom retailer in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month.

The accused appeared within the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court for a second time on Monday.

Police are on the hunt for the remaining 4 folks.

Police are on the hunt for 4 individuals who robbed a Vodacom retailer in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month.

CCTV footage from inside the shop at Stanger Market Plaza reveals 5 folks escorting employees and prospects right into a again room. One seems to be armed.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, an undisclosed amount of money, cellphones, luggage and different objects have been taken from the shop.

“A 40-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for robbery,” Gwala mentioned.

Police are interesting to the general public to return ahead if they’ve any data regarding the 4 people who find themselves at giant.

