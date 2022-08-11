Watch out: high-tech traffic cameras net $100 million in just eight months

New cell phone and seatbelt cameras at secret places throughout Queensland have already netted greater than $100 million in fines for the state authorities in this system’s first eight months of operation.

The cameras, which use synthetic intelligence software program and may see by windscreens at any driving pace or climate situation, had been trialled final yr earlier than formally changing into an enforcement instrument on November 1.

Drivers won’t get away with carrying their seatbelt beneath their arms both.

By June 30 this yr, they’d caught virtually 84,000 folks utilizing cellphones and 35,000 drivers or passengers not carrying seatbelts, Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) figures present.

At $1033 per cell phone offence and $413 for not carrying a seatbelt, this equates to about $101 million in whole fines issued, or a median of $420,000 every single day.