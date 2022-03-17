Watch: Pakistan captain Babar Azam receives huge applause from Australia for his match-saving 196

At the well-known Karachi National Stadium on Wednesday, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam delivered a match-changing efficiency to stage an astonishing fightback for the hosts within the 2nd Test match in opposition to the formidable Australian crew. The match concluded in a gripping draw.

The crowd cheered and clapped for skipper Babar Azam, who smashed a match-changing 196 runs from 425 balls, together with 21 fours and one six. Moreover, the complete Australian crew applauded as they watched the Pakistani captain carry out. The viewers was shocked for a second when Azam didn’t hit a double century with a four-run margin, however applause quickly adopted.

Nathan Lyon ultimately received the right-handed batsman out within the one hundred and sixtieth over of the innings. On today, Azam overtook Younis Khan for the best rating by a Pakistani participant in a Test’s fourth innings. In the fourth and closing innings of a Test, he additionally turned the primary Pakistani participant to play greater than 400 deliveries.

Pakistan have been struggling at 21/2 within the second Test whereas chasing 506, however Babar and Abdullah Shafique boosted the full to 228 with out dropping one other wicket, taking the momentum away from Australia. Shafique scored a 96-run innings, whereas Mohammad Rizwan was standing at a incredible 104.

It was a rare match! Both sides gave it their all for his or her respective international locations.

On Twitter, Pakistan’s captain expressed his gratitude, including that he was pleased with his crew’s efficiency. “I will remember this innings for many reasons. Special knock by Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan and my entire team showed massive character. Thank you Karachi, you were spectacular!” Azam wrote.

Shortly after Azam shared the publish, his followers showered him with reward and delight within the feedback part.

