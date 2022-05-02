Watch: Panic Moments From SpiceJet Aircraft Amid Severe Turbulence

SpiceJet expressed remorse within the incident of extreme turbulence.

Frightening visuals have emerged from contained in the SpiceJet plane from Mumbai that confronted extreme air turbulence on Sunday night throughout its descent on the Durgapur airport in West Bengal.

Moments of panic caught on digicam confirmed belongings scattered on the ground of the plane and oxygen masks down because the aircraft made its method by means of the tough patch. Even the cabin baggage fell on the passengers.

At least 17 individuals, together with 14 passengers and three cabin crew members suffered accidents. Some of them have suffered head accidents and obtained stitches, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated. One passenger has complained of a spinal damage.

The passengers got medical help instantly upon arrival in Durgapur, stated a SpiceJet spokesperson.

“There were three jerks during the descent. It was more intense than what happens in a car,” described a passenger seen along with his head bandaged.

SpiceJet expressed remorse within the incident.

“On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers,” the SpiceJet spokesperson stated.

The DGCA stated they’re deputing groups for regulatory investigation. Director (air security) HN Mishra will probe the incident. Medical studies of these injured are awaited.