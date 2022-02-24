Watch: Pelosi Confuses Ukraine & Hungary in Foreign Policy Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday confused the nation of Ukraine with Hungary whereas lecturing Russian President Vladimir Putin for escalating the continuing battle with Ukraine.

“If you look at the map and you see Hungary and you see how it is encircled,” Pelosi stated whereas talking in regards to the geography of japanese Europe and Russian maneuvering within the area, the Republican National Committee’s analysis staff tweeted:

Nancy Pelosi confuses Hungary and Ukraine: "If you look at the map and you see Hungary and you see how it is encircled…"

Pelosi, who spoke on the Capitol constructing after coming back from a visit in Munich, then “compared the aggression to Russia’s intervention in the United States’ own democratic process during the 2016 election,” the Associated Press claimed.

“There will be a price to pay for Vladimir Putin,” she said, noting Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was an “evil move” and corresponding to the “Sudetenland,” a reference to a area of Czechoslovakia that Hitler invaded earlier than WWII.

“Many of us have visited Ukraine and have seen that they love democracy,” Pelosi instructed reporters. “They do not want to live under Vladimir Putin. He does not want the Russian people to see what democracy looks like.”

“Putin is a master of KGB, KGB, KGB, KGB,” Pelosi added.

Meanwhile, populist anchor at Fox News Tucker Carlson on Tuesday questioned why some Americans “hate Putin so much.”

“Has Putin ever called me a racist?” Carlson requested. “Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle-class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a wide world pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years?”

“Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination?” he continued. “Is he making Fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs?”

“These are fair questions, and the answer to them is no,” Carlson concluded. “Vladimir Putin didn’t do any of that. Vladimir Putin didn’t do any of that. So why does permanent Washington hate him so much?”

Tucker recommended President Biden’s household might have a enterprise curiosity in Ukraine, which is probably why Putin’s intervention in Ukraine could be so disliked by Democrats.

“If you’ve been watching the news, you know that Putin is having a border dispute with a nation called Ukraine. Now, the main thing to know about Ukraine for our purposes is that its leaders once sent millions of dollars to Joe Biden’s family,” Tucker stated. “Not surprisingly, Ukraine is now one of Biden’s favorite countries. Biden has pledged to defend Ukraine’s borders even as he opens our borders to the world. That’s how it works. Invading America is called equity. Invading Ukraine is a war crime.”

