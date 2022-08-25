Watch: Pilot Makes Announcement In Punjabi-English Mix, Internet Says “Would Love To Be On His Flight”

The video garnered over 35,000 views and hundreds of likes.

An IndiGo pilot’s in-flight announcement went viral on social media just lately. While it’s customary to make bulletins in Hindi or English, the captain of the Bangalore to Chandigarh flight delighted individuals on board by giving an in-flight announcement in a Punjabi-English combine.

A video shared on Twitter confirmed the IndiGo pilot talking on the microphone and welcoming individuals. “Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh,” learn the caption of the publish.

Watch the video beneath:

Some suggestions by the Captain in a Punjabi English combine to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/7V3dQ9PUdO — Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) August 24, 2022

At first, the pilot was heard talking in English. He stated that in the course of the flight, whereas passengers sitting on the left facet would have the ability to showcase their images expertise, individuals sitting on the correct would in the meantime see Hyderabad.

He then switched to Punjabi and stated that later, passengers on left would see Jaipur, whereas the opposite facet would have the ability to see Bhopal.

The pilot hilariously added that individuals sitting on the aisle seat can solely flip left and proper and have a look at one another. This left passengers in splits. “Lesson learnt is what? Take a window seat,” the captain jokingly added.

He then went on to present a particular point out to all passengers from defence, para-military and veterans onboard. He even urged individuals to maintain their masks on and stay seated till the airplane lands in Chandigarh.

“Your luggage is safe. Till the time the doors don’t open, kindly remain seated. Luggage is totally safe with you,” the pilot said.

Since being shared, the video of the flight announcement has taken the web by storm. It has garnered over 35,000 views and hundreds of likes.

While one person wrote, “Wow! salute the soldier sailor and his martial lineage,” one other stated, “Took so many flights to Chandigarh n never got this Captain!!! Kya fayda?”

A 3rd added, “excellent! we need more of these jovial addresses. Most don’t bother to listen to the standard mugged-up announcements.” “Superb and beautifully done.. I’d love to be on his flight,” commented fourth.

Click for extra trending news