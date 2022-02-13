WATCH | Police confiscate gun from drunk KwaZulu-Natal cop seen along the road | News24

Police have confiscated the service weapon of an officer seen who appeared drunk in KwaZulu-Natal.

A video of a drunk policeman is making the rounds on social media.

The cop was in full uniform and his firearm seen on his belt.

SAPS say the policeman’s firearm was taken for “safekeeping”.

A video of a drunk Kwazulu-Natal police sergeant, wearing uniform, and along with his firearm seen on his belt, has been doing the rounds on social media.

The officer might be seen clinging to a picket pole earlier than falling backward onto the grass.

A schoolgirl is seen serving to the officer.

On Wednesday, the station commander of Osizweni SAPS acquired a video clip, which was going viral on social media, of a policeman drunk. The policeman is in full SAPS apparel.

The video was posted hours earlier than President Cyril Ramaphosa was attributable to ship his sixth State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 10 February, on the Cape Town City Hall.

“It is also clear that the member was carrying his service pistol during this incident. The officer was identified as a sergeant stationed at Osizweni SAPS,” mentioned police spokesperson Jay Naicker.

Naicker mentioned police went to the member’s home, and seized the service pistol for “safekeeping”.

“A departmental investigation has been registered against the member and it is suspected that incident took place on Friday, 4 February,” mentioned Naicker.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) mentioned the information round what might probably have taken place are but to be decided.

“We are, as a union, concerned about the negative imagery that has been portrayed of policing in the country. It is important for members to conduct themselves in a manner that inspires confidence among communities because, if we are to have an impact in fulfilling our constitutional mandate of keeping South Africans safe and secure, there needs to be good working relations between police and communities,” mentioned Popcru.

