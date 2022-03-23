WATCH | Police searching for gang who stole a truckload of alcohol | News24

Police are trying to find a gang chargeable for a enterprise theft in Boksburg.

The armed males held up staff earlier than stealing a truck loaded with alcohol.

Alcohol producer Distell is conscious of the incident.

Police are trying to find a gang who allegedly robbed workers and stole a truck loaded with liquor in Boksburg on Saturday, 19 March.

Seven armed males, driving a Ford Ranger and a Toyota Etios, entered the premises and pointed their firearms at workers, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo advised News24.

The males demanded the staff’ cellphones.

“The suspects then loaded alcohol into a company truck and drove off,” he added.

CCTV footage exhibits the lads standing over tied-up staff on the bottom. The males could be seen forcing workers right into a white Toyota Etios earlier than making their getaway.

The empty truck was recovered in Putfontein, Ekurhuleni.

Masondo mentioned just one workers member was kidnapped and “was found unharmed in Putfontein the following day”.

Distell’s head of company affairs, Jolene Henn, advised News24 the corporate was conscious of the incident.

“The robbery took place at a carrier site and not at one of our Distell sites. No further information can be shared as we are currently busy investigating the incident,” mentioned Henn.

The worth of the stolen items continues to be unknown.

A case of enterprise theft has been opened.

