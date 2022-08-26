WATCH | Police seize counterfeit goods worth R8m during raid in Joburg CBD | News24

The Johannesburg CBD was the scene of large-scale raids by police on Thursday.

Hundreds of individuals have been arrested.

More than R8 million value of counterfeit items have been seized, in accordance with police.

The Johannesburg CBD was the scene of chaos on Thursday when legislation enforcement officers and personal safety carried out housing and by-law enforcement raids.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela led the raid as a part of Operation O Kae Molao, which noticed police raid two buildings recognized by residents as housing criminals.

Police additionally carried out inspections of native liquor shops and second-hand items sellers to implement compliance.

A roadblock was additionally arrange on the M1.

More than 900 individuals have been arrested throughout Gauteng for varied crimes, whereas greater than 100 suspected undocumented migrants have been additionally arrested.

Police seized a stolen automobile and counterfeit items valued at R8 million, police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili mentioned in an announcement.

The arrested suspects are anticipated to seem in varied courts quickly.