WATCH | Powerless eThekwini staff watch on as sheriff seizes assets from electricity dept | News24

Assets within the eThekwini municipality’s electrical energy division have been hooked up following a excessive court docket order.

Spokesperson Musawenkosi Mayisela says the municipality will enchantment the seizure.

The DA and IFP in eThekwini are involved about service supply.

The eThekwini municipality says it has no plans to pay again tens of millions owed to {an electrical} contractor and can problem the attaching of its property, which was ordered by the Kwazulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

This, after officers have been seen carrying computer systems and different tools out of its electrical energy division workplaces and loading it onto a flatbed truck on Thursday.

The municipality’s spokesperson, Musawenkosi Mayisela, instructed News24 the City needed the service supplier to “stop what they are doing” – and, if not, the municipality would escalate its grievances to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

“Our legal team is currently approaching this company to stop whatever they are doing, failing which we would have to secure a court interdict. The matter is being appealed at the Supreme Court of Appeal,” stated Mayisela.

News24 understands that the sheriff of the court docket seized workplace tools, together with printers, computer systems and telephones, on the municipality’s workplaces in Jeff Taylor Crescent, Stamford Hill, after the City didn’t pay again R30 million, plus R13 million in curiosity, to the service supplier.

A warrant of execution was issued by the court docket on 28 May 2022, which instructs the sheriff to connect the City’s property to recuperate the overall quantity.

News24 reported that the corporate, Daily Double Trading (buying and selling as Pholobas Projects), approached the court docket for an order to declare the City had unlawfully blacklisted it. The firm requested for R44 million.

The Witness reported that the high court granted this order in April.

Speaking to News24 on Thursday, Mayisela stated he wouldn’t delve into the deserves of the matter and reiterated that the municipality wouldn’t pay the corporate.

He stated the City’s staff’ jobs have been protected, regardless of the seizure.

“We have the responsibility to protect taxpayers’ money. We are not prepared to pay. There is no need to worry about jobs,” stated Mayisela.

The eThekwini municipality will enchantment the seizure of its property on Thursday. News24 Supplied

The IFP spokesperson in eThekwini, Mdu Nkosi, instructed News24 the seizure was a humiliation. He additionally expressed concern in regards to the affect on service supply.

“It can’t be that the municipality is always making news for the wrong reasons. The City is losing hours that it should utilise on service delivery. If this is a matter of not having money, they should be transparent about that. I am also concerned that the initial R30 million owed by the City has incurred interest of R13 million, money that should cover service delivery,” he stated.

DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa stated the social gathering had acquired “frantic voice notes and messages” from staff concerning what was taking place.

Mthethwa stated the City might have prevented this, had it responded to the judgment timeously.

“It is unfathomable how the City’s legal compliance unit would allow the situation to reach this stage. A report on this matter, particularly on the judgment, was never tabled at any committee, Exco or even council for consideration, despite it being months old.

“The doc reveals a court docket date stamp for May 2022, which infers that the authorized unit representing the City was clearly anticipating that this was inevitable if the judgment was not happy,” stated Mthethwa.

He stated the DA needed solutions in regards to the affect of the seizure on service supply.