WATCH | Pregnant women sleeping on the floor at Joburg hospital | News24

Video footage depicting pregnant girls sleeping on the ground on the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg has prompted outrage.

City of Joburg mayoral committee member for well being and social growth Ashley Sauls visited the hospital within the early hours of Saturday.

Nozuko Mkabayi, the hospital’s CEO, informed News24 that they had seen a rise in affected person load with no improve in infrastructure growth.

The video was posted by City of Joburg mayoral committee member for well being and social growth Ashley Sauls.

According to Sauls, he acquired information on Friday evening that pregnant girls have been sleeping on the ground.

“I went there immediately and sadly found it to be true. We cannot allow this to continue; we must restore the heart of service,” he tweeted.

"I went there immediately and sadly found it to be true. We cannot allow this to continue; we must restore the heart of service," he tweeted.

The video exhibits pregnant moms-to-be in pyjamas sleeping on the ground whereas others sit on plastic chairs.

“How can this be correct? Can someone tell me how can this be correct? Mothers on cold floors,” Sauls stated within the video.

Many of the pregnant girls within the video may be seen with baggage baggage and sleeping on blankets on the ground.

At the identical time, the hospital employees are within the again room.

It’s understood that the ladies have been sleeping on the ground as a consequence of a scarcity of hospital beds. The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital are round 70-years-old.

Nozuko Mkabayi, the hospital’s CEO, informed News24 that the hospital had taken word of the general public complaints in regards to the scenario – the matter had since been referred to the hospital’s high quality assurance unit.

“Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital have seen an increase in patient load with no increase in infrastructure development. With only two maternity obstetric units, all deliveries have to occur at the hospital. Our hospital is classified as a specialised hospital, and the majority of our patients have been referred from smaller facilities such as clinics,” she stated.

Mkabayi stated that they had steadily elevated the variety of deliveries of infants between 10 000 to 16 000 every year. Responding to questions in regards to the video posted by Sauls, Mkabayi alleged sufferers acquired a name notifying them in regards to the mayco member’s arrival instructing the ladies to sleep on the ground.

“The women were sitting on benches, and the video was taken at our labour ward. I cannot say for sure how long they were at the hospital. But from what I understand, they were no longer there than two days. The mayco member came at midnight on Friday, and some of the patients arrived on Thursday,” she stated.

Mkabayi stated that they had been participating with Sauls.

“After the councillor made the unannounced visit, I tried to get hold of him, and he said he would come back and discuss this with us,” she stated. Mkabayi added that the scenario had been occurring for years, they usually have been trying into long-term options with extra infrastructure.

“There are too many patients, and the hospitals are overwhelmed. Over the past two years, we have repurposed beds, and recently we have repurposed 17 beds. This is not a situation that happened overnight,” she stated.

Sauls didn’t reply to requests for remark.

