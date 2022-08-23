WATCH | Pretoria man sends armed suspects scurrying after opening fire on them | News24

A Pretoria man despatched three armed suspects working for his or her lives on his smallholding over the weekend when he opened fired on them.

They didn’t take something, and one attacker was reportedly wounded in the course of the incident.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

A 42-year-old Pretoria man accosted by three armed suspects on his smallholding over the weekend managed to defend himself after grabbing his firearm from a desk and opening hearth on them.

The ordeal, captured on CCTV, occurred in Kameeldrift West, Tshwane, on Sunday at round 21:30.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello stated the person was in his workshop when he was accosted.

Video footage exhibits two suspects getting into the digital camera’s body and standing on the workshop’s entrance. A 3rd suspect then joins from the facet earlier than they enter the workshop. One will be seen holding a firearm, whereas one other is carrying a knife.

“One was reportedly armed with a firearm and the other two with knives,” Sello stated.

As they enter the workshop, they transfer to the left and level the firearm on the proprietor.

Shocked, he raises his arms after which drops to the bottom when the armed suspect factors his firearm at him. The proprietor begins pleading with them in Afrikaans.

“Whoa whoa, please please, wait wait, please wait for me,” the proprietor will be heard saying as two suspects haul him to his toes whereas a 3rd goals his firearm at him.

As the suspects direct the proprietor in direction of the workshop’s entrance, he retains pleading with them, “please don’t, please don’t”.

When the proprietor nears a workbench near the workshop’s entrance, he breaks unfastened from the suspects’ grip, grabs his firearm and, with out hesitation, opens hearth on them.

Firing

He then chases after the suspects, nonetheless firing on them.

He will be heard swearing and after which telling another person “they wanted to kill me”.

Sello stated the suspects didn’t take something.

She added one in all them is believed to have been wounded.

While it isn’t clear from the video footage, a report from the Groenlig Gemeenskap Projek additionally said one of many suspects was wounded because it discovered a path of blood on the bottom.

They additionally discovered a balaclava not removed from the bloodstains.

A knife was additionally reportedly recovered from the scene.