WATCH | Probe launched after Cape Town cops caught on camera physically assaulting man | News24

Two officers are underneath investigation after a video confirmed them assaulting a person.

The man was reportedly making an attempt to open a lacking individuals case in Fish Hoek, Cape Town.

He has since been taken to hospital for therapy.

Western Cape police are investigating the conduct of two officers after a video, through which they seem like assaulting a member of the general public, surfaced this weekend and was circulated on social media.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, mentioned a senior police official had been appointed to “institute an investigation in terms of the SAPS disciplinary code into the conduct of two police officials captured in a video involved in an altercation with a member of the public”.

Potelwa mentioned:

Preliminary findings reveal that the 2 policemen within the video are from Fish Hoek SAPS and had responded to a criticism within the space a couple of lacking particular person.

The video exhibits one officer holding a person on the bottom subsequent to a police automobile, as one other officer hits him with a baton.

The man may be heard crying out for assist as a lady shouts: “Stop it! Stop! Leave him alone!”

The man manages to push the officers off earlier than the one carrying the baton walks as much as one other member of the general public. The second man is seen holding what seems to be pepper spray, aimed on the police officer’s face, whereas the police officer advances on him and seems to be threatening him.

The trade between the 2 just isn’t clear within the video, however the officer walks away earlier than any additional altercation takes place.

The Fish Hoek CPF known as for an investigation following the incident.

Chairperson Jonathan Mills referred News24 to an announcement launched by the CPF on social media.

The publish mentioned:

Following studies by members of the general public of doable police brutality, two members of the CPF Exco attended the station to test on the welfare of the person involved.

It continued: “The CPF was denied access to visit the arrested individual in the cells in order to establish their well-being, SAPS members on duty refused to take the social media post and video of the incident into evidence, and physically ejected both CPF members from the station. A complaint will be made and we will continue to follow-up on the original incident.”

The man within the video has been despatched to a medical facility for therapy. He has opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily hurt towards the cops. The docket can be referred to IPID, mentioned Potelwa.

“While criminal investigations into the conduct of SAPS members fall within the ambit of the IPID, the SAPS internal investigation will focus on whether the members had flouted any disciplinary prescripts that relate to the conduct of police members,” she mentioned.

“It is also worth noting that one of the police officials captured in the video has opened a case of assault against a police official at the Fish Hoek police station against the man in the video.”

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping mentioned they had been investigating a case of assault.

Potelwa added that SAPS administration had urged that “space be given for investigations into the incident to unfold”.

“Once the internal probe is finalised the outcome will be made known,” she mentioned.