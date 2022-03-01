Watch: ‘Prove that you’re with us,’ Ukraine’s Zelenskyy tells MEPs

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given an emotional speech to MEPs from Kyiv calling for his nation to hitch the European Union.

Appearing over video hyperlink because the Russian military continues its assault, Zelenskyy referred to as on Europe to show that it supported his nation by permitting it to hitch the EU.

“We are fighting for our rights, for our freedoms and now we’re fighting for survival. We are also fighting to be equal members of Europe,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

“Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans. And then, life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy was talking simply days after European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen told Euronews that Ukraine “is one of us and we want them in the European Union”.

It got here as Brussels introduced that it was sending weapons to the nation, banning Russian-backed media and blocking Russian planes from European air house.

But though Zelenskyy has referred to as for rapid recognition, the method of accession might take a while. In the case of different nations, together with Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and North Macedonia, it has taken years.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, mentioned there have been “different opinions and sensitivities” amongst EU members on Kyiv’s accession.

“Membership is a long-standing request from Ukraine,” mentioned Michel. “But there are different opinions and sensitivities within the EU on enlargement.

“Ukraine will submit an official request, the European Commission should specific an official opinion and the Council will determine.”

Zelenskyy speech got here amid a unprecedented session on the European Parliament in Brussels to debate the most recent developments in Ukraine.

During the talk, MEPs will vote on a decision condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

They may even vote on a decision to maneuver in direction of granting EU candidate nation standing to Ukraine.