WATCH | Pushed, shoved and ‘shot at’: South Africans fleeing Ukraine claim poor treatment at border | News24

South African college students caught in Ukraine say they’re being denied entry on the Polish border.

In video footage from one scholar, Ukrainians are separated from Africans.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation is worried about stories college students have been allegedly shot at.

South African college students caught in Ukraine are believed to have been poorly handled on the Polish border as efforts to get them residence proceed.

Video footage from a scholar depicts Ukrainians being separated from Africans. The scholar mentioned South Africans have been pushed, shoved and denied entry to the border.

Students will also be seen ready exterior within the chilly in massive teams.

Ukraine Crisis Evacuation Committee member Lorraine Blauw mentioned the issue in the intervening time was on the border.

“The Ukrainians have decided to set up international territory in the middle where they are separating Indians and Africans. They are letting people wait; we have Congolese people stuck for two days and had their passports taken away. This morning, students were beaten because they didn’t stand in the ‘black line’,” she added.

LIVE COVERAGE | Putin puts nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, Russia and Ukraine will meet for talks

Blauw mentioned the scenario was “horrible at the moment”.

“These soldiers have taken it upon themselves to let the Ukrainian woman and children go first and to let our people be stuck with no shelter, food or water.”

The stranded college students went overseas to pursue their research in drugs at Ukrainian universities. They have now been caught in the course of the battle between Russia and Ukraine.

READ | ‘This is war’: South Africans in Ukraine urged to flee to Poland as fighting intensifies

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela mentioned the division was involved concerning the present scenario.

“Our ambassadors are on the ground to assist in getting students to neighbouring countries; it’s not easy because Africans are not being prioritised.

“In truth, we have now obtained stories that college students have been shot at. We should be on the bottom to help them in crossing. Our important precedence is to get them to cross the border, particularly in Poland, the place that’s the important problem,” he added.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.