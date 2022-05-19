Watch: Quinton de Kock nearly gets hit on the head by Sam Billings throw in KKR vs LSG clash – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Lucknow Super Giants opener Quinton de Kock performed an distinctive knock on Wednesday towards Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. The South African opener undeniably dominated KKR and notched an unbeaten 140 off 70 deliveries. However, whereas pulverising the Knight Riders along with his fours and sixes, the Proteas opener had a detailed shave on the sector.

KKR wicketkeeper Sam Billings tried a direct hit on the stumps and the ball flew over De Kock’s head whereas he was pushing for a single.

This incident passed off within the fifteenth over of LSG’s innings. De Kock tried to nip the supply for a fast single and Billings, who was standing close by, rushed to gather the ball. The KKR wicketkeeper swiftly threw the ball in direction of the non-striker’s finish.

De Kock, who was attempting his greatest to seize a single, was shocked to see how the ball flew over his head. He almost escaped getting knocked out by Billings and even screamed in worry because the ball rushed in direction of him.

Soon after this, each the gamers had been seen smiling at one another, and Billings raised his hand as an indication of apology to the South African opener.

Watch the video right here:

De Kock put up an excellent partnership with LSG skipper KL Rahul and maintained a strike price of 200 within the sport. Interestingly, the partnership between the 2 was the primary time in IPL historical past when a workforce’s innings ended with out shedding a single wicket.

Despite some highly effective knocks by KKR, LSG gained the match by two runs. The KL Rahul-led aspect has additionally certified for the upcoming playoffs. Lucknow Super Kings have turn out to be the second workforce to substantiate their place within the playoffs. Meanwhile, KKR are out of the rich-cash league this season.

