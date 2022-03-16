Watch: Rajasthan Royals unveil new jersey for IPL 2022 in unique style – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

You can count on some fireworks from the Rajasthan Royals gamers once they take area for the 2022 season. But earlier than that, they have been handled to some pyrotechnics. FMX legend Robbie Maddison was the star of a jersey reveal undertaking which showcased the colorful metropolis of Jaipur in a complete new gentle.

The Australian daredevil Robbie Maddison was given the duty of delivering the most recent Rajasthan Royals’ jersey at their residence floor, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With the bundle secured in his backpack, Robbie zipped previous a few of the most iconic places within the metropolis, just like the Amer Fort, Patrika Gate and Jal Mahal Lake. After weaving previous obstacles and visitors at breakneck pace, Robbie was stopped on the Stadium gates by safety guards. But he managed to dodge safety and flew his FMX bike over obstacles making his strategy to the cricket area the one manner he knew how – from the roof!

The Red Bull athlete rode up the five-storey administration constructing on the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, took a deep breath and carried out what he described as “a world first” – he launched his bike off the constructing and onto the cricket area, the place he efficiently delivered the bundle to the Rajasthan Royals gamers.

“It was really amazing,” mentioned Royals’ captain Sanju Samson, who signed in for the particular supply. “Robbie’s amazing stunts were something that I’ve seen for the very first time in person, having only watched previously on TV. (Would I ever try this sport?) Maybe I’ll try it out for myself also once I’ve stopped playing cricket (laughs).”

Yuzvendra Chahal was left awestruck by Robbie’s ultimate stunt. “I’m very impressed with the entire idea behind the reveal, seeing the stunts from the massive man, I used to be simply astonished to see how he is in a position to do these so fearlessly. Who does issues like these?” he requested incredulously.

For Robbie, too, it had been a leap of religion. Though the 40-year-old has carried out some death-defying stunts around the globe, it was the primary time that he launched himself off such an awesome top.

“This film is a creative piece, and we had a challenging environment to do it in, but we managed to get it done,” Robbie mentioned. “Every piece was challenging. A lot of people around. And a lot of people who were inquisitive. No one was there of course to cause any harm, but just having so many people around it made it challenging. The big highlight for me was coming off the roof of the Rajasthan Royals administration building.”

“Jumping off the five-storey building at the arena was definitely challenging. It’s never really been done before on a motorcycle, so it’s kind of like a world first,” mentioned Robbie.

Once Robbie had handed them the bundle, the gamers rapidly tried on the brand new threads for the primary time. “The new jersey looks very cool,” Samson mentioned of the jersey. “We have added a different element to it, and I’m proud that as a franchise, we’re able to promote our home state’s renowned textile patterns.”

While a vibrant pink stays the dominant color, it’s contrasted with a sturdy blue on the sleeves. The two colors on the package are important for Rajasthan Royals and are a part of what the franchise stands for. Pink – which makes up the entrance and the piping on the collar and sleeves – represents the sturdy ladies of the state, and the admiral blue – on the principle collar and sleeves – stands for poise.

The Royals have additionally discovered a novel strategy to pay tribute to the traditional textile business of the state by way of the brand new design. One of the princely states in pre-independence India, Rajasthan is traditionally well-known for its materials and complex designs and embroidery. The state’s well-known textile business, nevertheless, is diminishing quick as trendy equipment and quick-moving style takes over. To honour, and hopefully revive, the business, the Rajasthan Royals determined to characteristic a design on their jersey known as the Leheriya, which is a trademark of the state’s textile business. Leheriya, which interprets to wave in English, is an artwork type that dates again to the seventeenth century. The distinctive tie-and-dye sample leads to diagonal or chevron striped patterns, which symbolize the shifting sands of Rajasthan’s deserts. The distinctive ‘wave’ patterns, normally on brightly colored material, type by way of a way known as resist dyeing.

Rajasthan Royals will start their 2022 marketing campaign on 29 March in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

