WATCH | Rare waterspout phenomena sprouts end of world fears in Eastern Cape villagers | News24

A uncommon non-supercell twister over water referred to as a waterspout was noticed in a small village of Cofimvaba on Wednesday, inflicting panic.

The SA Weather Service reassured scared villagers that this isn’t an indication of the top of the world.

The climate authority says waterspouts are weaker, slow-moving variations of tornadoes.

Villagers in Cofimvaba within the Eastern Cape have been left gobsmacked after not too long ago being handled to a uncommon sighting of a waterspout climate phenomenon.

Videos exhibiting a breath-taking whirling column of air and water mist circulating over Ncorha dam at Covimvaba’s Nququ Village went viral on social media.

In one video, villagers will be heard screaming, claiming it was magic or a sign for the top of the world.

Villager Sibusiso Zonke speculated on Facebook saying: “This could be the resurrection of the dead or signs of the return of Jesus. It is clear it will all begin here in Nququ.”

Zonke instructed News24 that villagers have been astonished by the uncommon occasion which had reportedly not been noticed in Nququ village prior to now.

“The community is still in shock and believes this event might be linked to all the deaths that occurred in that dam in the past. This is the dam that merges Nququ and Tsomo rivers,” stated Zonke.

But the SA Weather Service dismissed the villagers’ theories, saying waterspouts have been similar to another climate occasion.

SA Weather Service meteorologist Lelo Kleinbooi, who relies within the Gqeberha workplace, stated:

“A waterspout is defined by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) as follows: It is normally a relatively small, weak rotating column of air over open water below specific types of cumulus clouds.”

She added that if this later moved onto land, in contrast to the waterspout in query, it could be termed a landspout.

Kleinbooi stated waterspouts “usually develop or form below certain types of cumulus clouds (it was a cumulonimbus cloud in the case of Cofimvaba), where winds blowing from different directions meet”.

“They are not associated with supercells as it is the case with tornadoes; in fact, water or landspouts are weaker, slow-moving versions of tornadoes.”

Kleinbooi stated individuals have been suggested to keep away from waterspouts, as like another climate phenomena, they do have the potential of inflicting injury.