WATCH | Residents queue for water amid dry taps in Cape Town’s Eerste River during scorching weekend | News24

The Eerste River group has been with out water for the previous 4 days.

According to the City of Cape Town the water-cut was attributable to repairs to a leaking 650mm diameter pipeline.

It is anticipated the water provide to the world shall be restored on Monday night time.

Wheelchair-bound residents had been amongst dozens of Eerste River residents left in lengthy queues with empty buckets within the hope of getting clear water.

Forest Village group member Akhona Ndongeni described the scenario as “atrocious.

“For the previous three days, we have been standing in lengthy queues, in hopes of getting water from the water truck. Each individual is barely allowed 20 litres of water,” said Ndongeni.

“We solely get one water truck for the entire group, which isn’t sufficient. The saddest half is seeing previous folks and wheelchair-bound folks not getting water after standing within the queue for hours,” she added.

South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) member, Phumla Ngesi told News24 that residents had not received any notification regarding a water-cut.

Ngesi added they were told that the water-cut was caused by a burst pipe, however, they were not sure when the situation would be rectified.

“The group is admittedly fed up and they’re threatening to take additional steps. We do not wish to see residents protesting as a result of it will lead to a few of our amenities being destroyed”, she added.

On Sunday, the City said that the Water and Sanitation Department would be doing repairs to a leaking 650mm diameter pipeline supplying Blue Downs, Brentwood Park, Camelot, Hagley, Highgate, Malibu Village, Nuwe Begin, Silversands, Summerville, Sunbird Park, Wembley, and Wesbank on Monday.

“The water provide to those areas shall be shut off on Monday from 09:00 till 20:00 to allow the repairs to be finished safely City’s mayoral committee member for water and sanitation,” Zahid Badroodien said.

Badroodien added that distribution needed to take place at low pressures in order to prevent any further pipe bursts which would have worsened the already limited supply.

“At this stage, it’s anticipated the water provide to the world shall be restored from about 20:00 [on Monday night]. Residents are requested to please notice their provide shall be restored progressively because the water begins to fill the community, to keep away from consequential bursts,” said Badroodien

“It should even be taken into consideration that whereas we’re busy filling the pipeline, folks will already be drawing from the availability which is able to then lengthen the interval of restoring the water provide to all of the affected communities.”

