Watch: Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy Perform ‘Gau Pooja’ In London

Rishi Sunak and spouse Akshata Murthy carry out ‘gau pooja’ in London.

A video of Rishi Sunak, who’s a finalist within the race to succeed Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister, is gaining traction on social media that exhibits the Conservative Party member performing gau pooja (cow worship) in London. The video was shot when the 42-year-old visited a cow enclosure alongside along with his spouse Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayanamurthy. In the video, the couple may be seen standing subsequent to a cow that has been readied for the event.

In the start of the video, Mr Sunak is seen getting up with a brass vessel in hand after providing the holy water. The clergymen across the couple then inform them concerning the subsequent ritual.

Who? Rishi Sunak (PM candidate)

Where ? London, England

What ? Performing Cow worship That's our wealthy cultural heritage we should be proud about. तत् त्वम असि = Tat twam asi #Hinduism#Rishisunak#India#London#Hindutvapic.twitter.com/aaKdz9UM5R — Sumit Arora (@LawgicallyLegal) August 25, 2022

As the video progresses, each Mr Sunak and his spouse are seen performing aarti of the cow, which has been embellished with colors and handprints.

The video of the gau pooja comes days after Mr Sunak visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor on the outskirts of London to rejoice Janmashtami and search Lord Krishna’s blessings. The manor, on its official Instagram web page, mentioned that Mr Sunak talked concerning the Bhagavad Gita and the way it provides him power.

He additionally posted some images from his go to on his official Instagram web page.

Mr Sunak had received praises from Indians dwelling within the UK after he celebrated the competition of Diwali in November 2020, throughout his tenure as chancellor of exchequer. He marked the event by lighting oil lamps on the entrance step of the chancellor’s official residence at 11 Downing Street, whereas urging others to stay to England’s Covid lockdown.

Mr Sunak had taken oath as Member of UK Parliament holding the Bhagavad Gita when he was re-elected for the third time from Richmond, Yorkshire.

He represents the constituency of Richmond, in northern England – a protected Conservative seat he took over in 2015 from former get together chief and overseas secretary William Hague, who described him as “exceptional”.