Watch: Rohit Sharma’s sweet gesture to MI teammate Ramandeep Singh wins hearts – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The official Instagram deal with of Mumbai Indians lately shared a clip the place the gamers may be seen leaving the resort for house. As the video proceeds, MI skipper Rohit Sharma may be seen displaying a heartwarming gesture to teammate Ramandeep Singh.

Sharma’s candy gesture for the all-rounder has caught the eye of followers and the video, since then, has been doing rounds on the web. “Take care, buddy. Call me if you need anything,” Sharma might be heard telling the 25-year-old earlier than leaving the resort.

Watch the video right here:

Soon after the video went viral, the ‘Hitman’ garnered tons of compliments. One ardent fan of Sharma termed him a ‘humble individual’ whereas one other referred to as him ‘the very best man on this planet’. Some others additionally assured that MI will come again stronger the subsequent yr.

In the continuing version of the Indian Premier League, MI completed final within the factors desk with solely 4 wins from 14 matches. They did not create impression on the sphere because of the steady modifications that have been being applied earlier than each match. It is alleged that causes like poor type, inconsistency and accidents within the squad paved method for MI to stroll out of the playoffs race.

This yr, Rohit Sharma too suffered badly on the event. The MI skipper might solely hit 268 runs within the 14 matches he performed whereas his highest rating this season was 48 runs.

For the upcoming house T20I sequence towards South Africa, the all-India choice panel has rested Sharma. The sequence will start on 9 June and can be led by KL Rahul in Sharma’s absence.

The India captain can be again in motion to steer his group within the rescheduled fifth Test towards England. It can be held between 1 to five July at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

