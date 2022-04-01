WATCH | Rosie and her multi-coloured mane: A story of hope, healing and horses | News24

Horses have therapeutic energy and may also help folks by means of equine remedy.

Horse-related remedy has improved the lives of a bunch of youngsters from Langa, Cape Town, affected by varied mental and bodily disabilities.

Horses permit for bodily, emotional and tactile stimulation.

Cape Town occupational therapist Trish Hart has spent the previous 9 years serving to kids by means of hippotherapy – a remedy intervention technique to enhance kids’s bodily and cognitive skills.

Hippotherapy makes use of the pure gait of a horse to offer motor and sensory enter. It is used to deal with sufferers with bodily or neurological disabilities equivalent to autism and cerebral palsy.

According to Hart, she has seen kids be taught to stroll and enhance their stability and coordination as a result of remedy. She even had a non-verbal baby who laughed for the primary time when a horse sneezed.

She believes horses have therapeutic powers.

GoodNews24: Read all the feel good stories

Rosie, Midnight and Pocahontas are the three horses Hart makes use of to work with the kids. She says the remedy improves the kids’s potential to speak.

“If the child says ‘go’ to the horse, the horse goes. If the child says ‘stop’, the horse stops, which is often amazing. They learn to communicate, even making eye contact with the horse,” she tells News24.

She says the horses have distinct personalities.

Eight-year-old Nkwenkwezi, who has cerebral palsy, rides a delicate horse. His identify is Midnight. News24 hippotherapy, play on wheels, npo Seven-year-old Piwokhule has cerebral palsy, which impacts her potential to stroll and keep posture and stability. But, Rosie helps her with that. News24 Aljoscha Kohlstock NPO Play on Wheels transports the kids, and has noticed the advantages of equine remedy. News24 Aljoscha Kohlstock Rosie is a horse with a multi-coloured mane and calm nature, and each week she receives some particular guests. News24 Aljoscha Kohlstock

Hart describes Rosie as a “human teenage girl” who works nicely with babies.

“You take horses that are naturally calm,” she says.

Adriaan Basson | No jokes – SA is a country of heroes without capes

The horses are skilled to work with kids and have a delicate nature. They are “bomb proof”.

“We’re going to do things that are unnatural for the horses. There will be children who are maybe screaming, shouting, they might jump, they might run under the horse, they play games on the horse, all things that are unnatural.”

Midnight is a “chilled, easy-going horse” and has even been used as a jungle health club by one baby.

The third horse, Pocahontas, has been with Hart the longest. She’s delicate, “connects with the child”, and works nicely with kids on the autism spectrum.

A gaggle of youngsters from Langa, born with cerebral palsy, go to Hart and her horses twice per week to enhance their stability and muscle management by means of hippotherapy.

The NPO Play on Wheels transports the kids from their properties to the horses.

Caregiver Fundiswa Juta says the kids eagerly anticipate the outings each week.

“They love horses too much.” She says she has seen a visual distinction within the kids since they’ve began hippotherapy.

“The horses calm them down and improve their coordination and balance”.

Your subscription helps us proceed bringing you tales that matter. Become a News24 subscriber at this time for less than R75 a month. Cancel anytime.

Do you’ve got a excellent news story you need to share? E-mail feelgood@news24.com