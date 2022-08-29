Watch: Sachin Tendulkar exhibits his brilliant batting skills on National Sports Day – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday wished everybody on the event of National Sports Day and in addition showcased his batting abilities on social media in a video made for celebrating the event.

National Sports Day is being celebrated throughout India on Monday. On at the present time, persons are inspired to take out a while out of their day to play their favorite sport and inculcate the behavior of enjoying sports activities in day-to-day life to maintain themselves match bodily and mentally.

It is widely known as a tribute to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, identified for his goal-scoring capability and excellent ball management.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar determined to want the National Sports Day to his followers by exhibiting off his unbelievable shot vary as he shared a video through which the Master Blaster could be witnessed enjoying a variety of photographs, together with wonderful cowl and straight drives, and pull photographs, throughout an indoor batting session.

“It’s #NationalSportsDay and how could I not play the sport I love and dedicated my life to. Share your pictures/videos playing your favourite sport. #SportPlayingNation,” tweeted Tendulkar.

Earlier within the day, Tendulkar urged the nation to hail the Lawn Bowls girls’s gold medal-winning crew on the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The former India batter additionally urged the countrymen to take up any sport and play it recurrently. “Age is no bar to transform India into a #SportPlayingNation! On #NationalSportsDay let’s all pick up any sport and play it regularly. Let’s be a fitter nation.”

“The story of Rupa, Lovely, Nayanmoni and Pinki, is a story of hope. The ‘super four’ went on to ultimately bring India the first Gold in Lawn Bowls at the Commonwealth Games 2022. They not only re-introduced a lesser known sport to us, but also due recognition for themselves. Rupa Rani Tirkey was once a kabaddi player. Nayanmoni Saikia a weightlifter, Pinki Singh a cricketer, while Lovely Choubey was a sprinter.”

“Despite their humble beginnings, they came together for a sport not known to many. And now with such a historic gold to their names, they have stood tall for the old adage — “Age is just a number,” wrote Tendulkar in his Twitter submit.

On August 2, the India garden bowls girls’s crew gained a historic gold medal within the fours format, beating South Africa 17-10 within the last. Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) have been the members of the gold medal-winning crew in girls’s garden bowls fours.

“We’ve seen several instances of people breaking the barriers of age to triumph in their dedicated sports. The examples are plenty around the world. Everyone’s hurdles are different, but it is with sheer determination and perseverance that one overcomes them. Sport is such a means which instills hope in people, and uplifts the spirit and mood of not only the sportsperson but also the nation, at large.”

“In a country of 1.3 billion, what stops us then from breaking the hurdles and triumph in sports? As a youthful and vibrant nation, we have all from a young age to the old fighting for glory in their respective sports. On this National Sports Day, let us then continue with our collective endeavour to make India a ‘sports playing nation’ from a ‘sports loving nation’,” concluded Tendulkar.