WATCH | Security guard faces murder charge after shooting customer during altercation | News24

A 31-year-old man appeared within the Witbank Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on a cost of homicide on Tuesday.

The man was within the dock for allegedly capturing one other man at shut vary.

The accused is a safety guard at a grocery store.

It is alleged he received into an altercation with a patron as a result of the shopper wished to vary his toddler’s nappy contained in the grocery store.

READ | ‘I lent him 5 000’ – alleged victim of rape-accused pastor tells court

“An argument arose between them, where the security guard alleged that the victim tried to take his firearm. Thereafter, he shot the victim at point-blank range in his head,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala instructed News24.

After the incident, disgruntled members of the general public threatened the proprietor of the store.

When police arrived on the scene, a mob pelted officers with stones, whereas others used the chaos to loot a close-by jewelry retailer.

Public Order Police have been known as, and rubber bullets and stun grenades have been used to disperse the group.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.