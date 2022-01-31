WATCH | Seen from space: What Cape Town looks like from the International Space Station | News24

A reside video exhibiting a chicken’s-eye view of Cape Town was posted on Twitter final week.

The footage was taken from the International Space Station.

A brand new area station is being designed for industrial area actions and tourism.

Live footage taken from the International Space Station (ISS) exhibiting a chicken’s eye view of the Mother City was posted on Twitter earlier this month.

The ISS is a big spacecraft that orbits the earth each 90 minutes. It travels via 16 sunrises and sunsets in 24 hours. The first element was launched into area in 1998, and the primary crew of astronauts arrived in 2000.

Justin du Plessis, a information, navigation and management software program engineer, has informed News24 the spacecraft serves as a residing setting for astronauts and a laboratory for science experiments.

Du Plessis works for South African area engineering firm Dragonfly Aerospace, which builds satellites. He stated something may very well be examined within the “space environment”, and the take a look at was even open to personal business.

He informed News24:

Anything you may think about… how do birds handle in zero gravity, how do vegetation develop in zero gravity? I even keep in mind an organization testing 3D printers up there.

According to the web site of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the spacecraft is similar measurement as a five-bedroomed home with two bogs, a gymnasium and “a big bay window”.

Du Plessis stated astronauts residing on the ISS helped to run and keep the station however have been primarily targeted on science experiments.

He stated the ISS would quickly be reaching its life plan, however that an thrilling idea referred to as Orbital Reef was on the horizon.

Orbital Reef is an area station designed by Blue Origin and Sierra Space for industrial area actions and tourism.

“I think they even have a hotel in there,” he added.

