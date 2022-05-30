WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues | News24

The trial into the homicide of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa is predicted to renew within the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday, following a month’s postponement.

The males charged with murdering Meyiwa will return to the dock.

Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli seem in courtroom. Gallo Images PHOTO: OJ Koloti, Gallo Images

Meyiwa was shot useless whereas visiting singer Kelly Khumalo – the mom of his baby – in October 2014.

